Ward Memorial Hospital holds drive-thru for COVID-19 testing

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Ward Memorial Hospital in Monahans held a free drive-thru for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.

The hospital says it felt it was important to hold a drive-thru with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise.

“To try to keep the cases down around the area please come out, get tested, get vaccinated, the more people vaccinated the better we can beat the virus,” said Shellie Ramos, the Clinic Manager for Ward Memorial Hospital.

Ward Memorial Hospital will be holding a free vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ward County Coliseum.

