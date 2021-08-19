United Way of Odessa holds 2021 fundraising campaign kickoff

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 3, 2, 1 - Blastoff. That’s the theme of this year’s fundraising event for the United Way of Odessa.

High school cheerleaders, dance groups and local organizations from across the area came together Thursday morning to celebrate United Way’s 2021 fundraising campaign kickoff.

United Way of Odessa’s goal this year is to raise $1.4 million to support local agencies.

The kickoff celebration aims to bring awareness to the campaign. Organizers say the community involvement is outstanding.

“I just think the community does a great job supporting us and as I can emphasize, if you let us into your business for just 15 minutes that’s all it takes for us to touch those hearts and get those contributions to reach that $1.4 million goal,” said Hank Herrick, Executive Director of United Way of Odessa.

United Way of Odessa supports 19 local agencies.

Funds are dispersed in three sectors: Health, education and self-sufficency. Agencies apply for annual funding based on what category they fall under.

“We do welcome any local non-profit in our service region that meets prerequisites to apply. We want to extend that service network,” said Christina Escobar, Assitant Director of the United Way of Odessa.

Last year they were able to raise $1.2 million despite the impact of COVID-19.

Herrick says it’s an important time for the United Way of Odessa to support its partner agencies.

“We’ve never had as many as agencies reached out to, 82,000 times, for help. That’s phenomenal, but it shows the need in our community.”

The campaign will wrap up around the end of December. An application link will be added to the United Way of Odessa’s website in March for agencies to apply for funds.

