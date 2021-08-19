Two people die in crash outside of Seminole
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed in a crash in Gaines County on Wednesday.
The victims have been identified as Wilma Delk, 51, of Andrews and Samuel Pennington, 62, of Seminole.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Route 62 at 7:37 a.m.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the Silverado, identified as Delk, and the driver of the Wrangler, identified as Pennington, both died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Silverado was traveling west in the eastbound lane when it crashed into the Wrangler head-on.
DPS says that neither driver was wearing their seat belt at the time.
