Advertisement

Two people die in crash outside of Seminole

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed in a crash in Gaines County on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Wilma Delk, 51, of Andrews and Samuel Pennington, 62, of Seminole.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Route 62 at 7:37 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Delk, and the driver of the Wrangler, identified as Pennington, both died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Silverado was traveling west in the eastbound lane when it crashed into the Wrangler head-on.

DPS says that neither driver was wearing their seat belt at the time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecos Police Department vehicle.
Pecos girl dies following hit-and-run, police investigating
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car
Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD dealing with hundreds of active COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club donated 70,000 insulin syringes on Thursday morning.
Odessa Downtown Lions Club donates 70,000 insulin syringes to Medical Center Health System
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today
Ector County ISD celebrates 100th birthday
Ector County ISD celebrates 100th birthday