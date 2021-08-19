Advertisement

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Legacy Rebels

The Midland Legacy Rebels went through some changes during the offseason - most notably a name change. Coach Clint Hartman says the name change hasn’t changed the culture.
By Kate Porter
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Watch the video above to hear more from Coach Hartman and the team.

