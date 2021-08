BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - The Balmorhea Bears won the first state championship in school history in 2020. Now with legendary coach Vance Jones entering his 51st year of coaching, the Bears would love nothing more than to win back-to-back state titles.

Watch the video to see Balmorhea in action, and hear from Coach Jones and the Bears.

