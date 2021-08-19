Advertisement

Odessa Downtown Lions Club donates 70,000 insulin syringes to Medical Center Health System

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club donated 70,000 insulin syringes on Thursday morning.
The Odessa Downtown Lions Club donated 70,000 insulin syringes on Thursday morning.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System received a major donation on Thursday morning.

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club dropped off a truckload of tubs filled with 70,000 insulin syringes.

The club says its mission is to help bring awareness to diabetes care.

Javier Morales, the Service Chairman of the club, says it feels amazing to give such a small item that helps out in a big way.

“We hope Medical Center will be able to help uninsured or people in need with this medical equipment/medical supplies. We are very happy, as you know, Odessa Downtown is always looking for needs to be filled by us; that’s our number one goal in the community.”

Administrators at Medical Center Hospital say the donation will help out several people in need.

