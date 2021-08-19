Former Midland County jailer charged with criminally negligent homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A former Midland County jailer is in custody after being arrested Thursday.

Paul Galindo, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Tampering with Government Records.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest comes following a criminal investigation into Galindo while he was employed at the jail.

Galindo was suspended during the investigation and is no longer employed.

No other details were shared on the investigation, including who the victim of the homicide was.

Galindo’s bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.

