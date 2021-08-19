Advertisement

Former Midland County jailer charged with criminally negligent homicide

Paul Galindo, 28.
Paul Galindo, 28.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A former Midland County jailer is in custody after being arrested Thursday.

Paul Galindo, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Tampering with Government Records.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest comes following a criminal investigation into Galindo while he was employed at the jail.

Galindo was suspended during the investigation and is no longer employed.

No other details were shared on the investigation, including who the victim of the homicide was.

Galindo’s bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecos Police Department vehicle.
Pecos girl dies following hit-and-run, police investigating
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car
Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD dealing with hundreds of active COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Two people die in crash outside of Seminole
The Odessa Downtown Lions Club donated 70,000 insulin syringes on Thursday morning.
Odessa Downtown Lions Club donates 70,000 insulin syringes to Medical Center Health System
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today
Helping your children manage the anxiety of today