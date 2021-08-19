Advertisement

Expecting mothers facing new risks because of COVID-19

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are experiencing complications including blood clotting,...
Pregnant women with COVID-19 are experiencing complications including blood clotting, preeclampsia, preterm deliveries and stillbirths.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Inside Midland Memorial Hospital, doctors are working tirelessly with expecting mothers as COVID-19 infections among pregnant women rise.

“My Oncol colleague had eight patients at one point over the weekend in which four out of the eight were positive for COVID, and one was septic,” said Dr. Ronica Brayer, an OB-GYN with the hospital.

Dr. McBrayer says that in her experience, pregnant women who are not vaccinated are more likely to have more complications compared to cases from last year.

“What I have seen in the last week is different, and this is all because of the Delta variant,” said Dr. McBrayer.

Some of the major complications the hospital sees with the Delta variant include blood clotting, preeclampsia, preterm deliveries and stillbirths.

The hospital announced its first stillbirth due to COVID earlier this week.

“This is my first fetal death in a patient with active COVID. She had been exposed at work last week unvaccinated and had been sick all weekend,” said Dr. McBrayer.

As two-thirds of Midland County remain unvaccinated, including the pregnant population, Dr. McBrayer says she’s urging her patients to get vaccinated.

“This week has changed things, and so now I’m trying to get my patients vaccinated.”

As of Thursday, the hospital is treating two pregnant women on ventilators.

Midland Health COVID-19 Update 08/19/21

Midland Health COVID-19 Update 08/19/21

Posted by Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 19, 2021

