Ector County ISD celebrates 100th birthday

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD celebrated its 100th birthday on Wednesday.

The school district was first created back in August of 1921 by Texas Governor Pat Morris Nef.

On Wednesday members of the community gathered outside to celebrate the district’s history and recognize how far it has come.

“Today we have 33,000 students that we serve. The budget 100 years ago for the entire district was $2,000 for the whole year. Today we have a budget of $350 million that we use to serve students,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

Governor Greg Abbott and several local leaders shared statements and videos to acknowledge the special occasion.

The Education Foundation also took the opportunity to donate $100,000 to the district for book vending machines.

ECISD will be putting on a community tailgate party before the OHS-Permian game on October 8 to further celebrate the birthday.

