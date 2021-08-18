West Texas Food Bank hosting first-ever peant butter drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank is hosting its first-ever fall peanut butter drive to help feed the hungry in the community ahead of Hunger Action Month in September.

The drive is simple: You can help out your neighbors by simply purchasing a jar of peanut butter at a Market Street or United Supermarket location.

“You know if everything goes right, we’re gonna be able to fill a truck which should be about 45,000 pounds of peanut butter. If you look at a little jar that’s going to be a lot of jars of peanut butter that’s going to help us go a long way,” said Craig Stoker, Director of Marketing and Communications for the food bank.

The food bank hopes to spread awareness about food insecurities in the community with this campaign.

“Peanut butter is such a great item for a food bank because it’s shelf-stable, you can do a lot of different things with it, it doesn’t need to be refrigerated it’s generally in a plastic jar so there’s no harm in getting it stacked and warehouse so it’s always something we like.”

Stoker says the drive is part of a collaboration with the University of Texas Permian Basin Football’s season kick-off and the United Supermarkets.

The grocery chain has already donated 1,000 jars of peanut butter to the drive.

“We’re happy to pitch in and not only donate the first thousand jars of peanut butter but also set up a display in each of our stores calling out what the community is trying to do,” said John Jameson, Regional Vice President United Supermarkets.

Jameson says peanut butter displays will be set up in all of their locations in Midland, Odessa and Pecos.

The grocery stores will have donation bins at each register to make it easy for customers looking to contribute. The campaign is live now.

West Texans are also invited to Ratliff Stadium on September 3 to help fill the West Texas Food Truck.

