Pecos girl dies following hit-and-run, police investigating

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A girl has died days after she was hit by a vehicle in Pecos.

According to the Pecos Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of North Hickory Street on Thursday for a hit-and-run.

When police arrived, they found a girl on the street with serious injuries. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, where she died on Monday. Police have not released the girl’s name.

An initial investigation by police identified three subjects, all three of whom are juveniles. Police say that one of the subjects was the driver while the other two were witnesses.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time as their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pecos Police Department at (432) 445-9780 and speak with investigators in the Traffic or Investigations Division.

