Local entrepreneurs show off their big ideas through UTPB program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Eight local business owners had the chance to present their plans to potential stakeholders on Tuesday as part of a new training program aimed at supporting West Texas entrepreneurs.

University of Texas Permian Basin partnered with the IC² Institute at the University of Texas at Austin for the new Small-biz.XLR8 Program.

The program was developed to help small businesses develop a strategy to grow and connect with their community.

“It’s important for all small businesses to be accepted in our community because everything that we make and the money that you give us, we put it right back into our hometown,” said Priscella Garcia, the owner and founder of Sisterdough.

The ten-week course is offered at no cost to business owners and focuses on engaging the community to support their local businesses.

“When you first start a new business, if you’re not already kind of in that network it’s not always the easiest to start so I’m really excited about it, just getting to meet different people,” said Erica Medina, the owner of Nyxie Soapworks.

The program hosts virtual calls and in-person events with community mentors who bring experience and network connections to the entrepreneurs.

Dr. Gregory Pogue, the Deputy Executive Director and Senior Research Scientist of the IC² Institute says UT Austin feels that UTPB is a critical anchor for the growth of high-quality jobs and technology businesses in West Texas.

“The character of Midland/Odessa is not driven by the chains or the brand names, but by the local businesses that grow. They create the places, the environment and the Mojo, yes I am using that word, that makes this region pretty unique,” said Dr. Pogue.

Dr. Pogue says that UT Austin is looking forward to seeing this partnership with UTPB grow the West Texas community.

