Upton County man charged with online solicitation of a minor

UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man in Upton County has been arrested after authorities say he exchanged sexually explicit messages with a child.

Michael Jaret Luman, 36, has been charged with Aggravated Assault (Family Violence), Violation of an Emergency Protection Order, and Online Solicitation of a Minor.

According to the Upton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on July 4 for a domestic disturbance, and Luman was charged and arrested.

Following that arrest, deputies learned of possible inappropriate messages between Luman and a child.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Luman’s phone and found messages that included “sexually explicit photographic image(s) and sexual language.”

Luman was then charged accordingly. He is now being held at the Upton County Law Enforcement Center.

