Advertisement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.(Gov Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, Gov. Abbott is isolating in the Governor’s Mansion and is experiencing no symptoms of the virus.

He is now receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

You can read the full release below:

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

As of Tuesday, there are an estimated 218,811 active COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital sounding the alarm as it reaches maximum capacity
Iraan-Sheffield ISD to shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19
Hospital Midland Memorial.
Midland County becomes COVID hotspot for infections
mmh support
Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff
New Native-American themed store in Midland
New Native-American themed pop-up store open for business

Latest News

Upton County man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Upton County man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Midland man added to Most Wanted list
Midland man added to Most Wanted list
A hospital bed.
Iraan battling COVID-19 surge
Joshua Dee Daniels, 39.
Midland man added to Most Wanted list