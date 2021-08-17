Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, Gov. Abbott is isolating in the Governor’s Mansion and is experiencing no symptoms of the virus.

He is now receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

You can read the full release below:

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

As of Tuesday, there are an estimated 218,811 active COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.