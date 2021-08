FORSAN, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes boast a bevy of speedy talent at the skill positions that is uncommon for a 2A school. They hope to build off last year and compete for a playoff berth, and more, in a very tough district.

Watch the video above to see Forsan in action, and hear from Coach Jason Phillips and the Buffaloes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.