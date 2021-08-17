Advertisement

Midland man added to Most Wanted list

Joshua Dee Daniels, 39.
Joshua Dee Daniels, 39.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has now been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Joshua Dee Daniels is wanted for sexual assault and parole violation. Daniels has been wanted for more than a year after he reportedly violated his parole in January of 2020.

Daniels has previously been convicted on 11 counts of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and assault against a public servant.

Authorities say that Daniels has ties to Central Texas, including Burnet County, as well as the Aransas Pass/Rockport area.

Daniels is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body, including his face and forehead.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is available for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital sounding the alarm as it reaches maximum capacity
Iraan-Sheffield ISD to shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19
Hospital Midland Memorial.
Midland County becomes COVID hotspot for infections
mmh support
Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff
New Native-American themed store in Midland
New Native-American themed pop-up store open for business

Latest News

Upton County man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Upton County man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Midland man added to Most Wanted list
Midland man added to Most Wanted list
A hospital bed.
Iraan battling COVID-19 surge
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19