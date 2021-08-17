Advertisement

Midland County cancels in-person jury trials as COVID-19 cases rise

Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In-person jury trials in Midland have been canceled for the rest of the month as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the Midland County Judiciary announced Tuesday.

According to a release, all in-person trials in civil and criminal cases scheduled for August 23 and August 30 are canceled.

The trials have been tentatively scheduled to resume on September 7.

All other civil and criminal matters are set to continue as they were previously scheduled.

