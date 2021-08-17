Midland County cancels in-person jury trials as COVID-19 cases rise

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In-person jury trials in Midland have been canceled for the rest of the month as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the Midland County Judiciary announced Tuesday.

According to a release, all in-person trials in civil and criminal cases scheduled for August 23 and August 30 are canceled.

The trials have been tentatively scheduled to resume on September 7.

All other civil and criminal matters are set to continue as they were previously scheduled.

