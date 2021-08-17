Midland County becomes COVID hotspot for infections

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Memorial Hospital has moved to daily briefings on the local spread of the coronavirus as infection rates skyrocket here in West Texas.

Hospital leaders said the COVID situation has become so dire; Midland County has become a new hotspot in Texas for infections.

Just this past weekend, over a dozen COVID-positive patients, were admitted at one time.

“This is a viral hot zone. It is spreading very rapidly through our community, and everyone here around is at risk,” said Chief medical officer Larry Wilson.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Midland has reached its highest critical level.

To help the hospital’s flood of infections, 31 state medical workers will be flown in to help by Wednesday.

“The staff that are coming from the state are nursing and respiratory therapist staff who are targeting the in-patient environment,” said CEO of MMH Russell Meyers. “Those are precious resources that we have to use for the sickest people we are caring for.”

MMH said with those medical staff workers will help the hospital open up 12 additional beds.

The hospital said currently, 83 percent of patients being treated for COVID are unvaccinated.

As the delta variant continues to drive the spike, MMH leaders said the spread is preventable by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and social distancing.

“Whether you’re vaccinated or not, remain socially distant. It’s particularly important right now as this very contagious virus runs through our community. Avoid crowds, avoid places with poor ventilation, just avoid them altogether. Wearing a mask and staying in a crowd with poorly ventilated rooms is still not safe,” said Meyers.

If you’re looking for a location to get COVID tested, a reminder Midland Memorial hospitals said to go to your nearest CVS, Walgreens, or Vital Care, not the emergency department.

