Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital is at Max Capacity and is sounding the alarm

Staff is asking patients to hold off on treatments if they can
Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Medical center Hospital is sounding the alarm tonight.

In a late-night emergency news conference.. Hospital leaders announced MCH is at maximum capacity with the most patients in house that its seen in years.

Right now there are 87 Covid patients inside and 300 patients overall.

That is more patients than the hospital has seen at one time in 20 years.

The staff is so strained right now the hospital leaders alerted everyone tonight to ask the community to please hold off on any unnecessary hospital visits for the next two days.

The hospital’s CEO Russell Tippin says MCH is at a “crisis” level.

The hospital says if this trend doesn’t slow down right now, it’s likely MCH will have to set up tents in the parking lot to treat patients.

Leaders also mentioned they’re getting twenty-five more staff members to help them this Wednesday but that’s still dozens short of what they need for adequate care.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
New Native-American themed store in Midland
New Native-American themed pop-up store open for business
Hospital Midland Memorial.
MMH critically short on space in emergency room
Pool owners are having to reach deeper in their pockets to pay for chlorine and parts.
Chlorine, parts shortage making pool owners blue
mmh support
Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff

Latest News

Hospital Midland Memorial.
Midland County becomes COVID hotspot for infections
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
iraan isd
Iraan-Sheffield ISD Athletic Director says all operations closed for next two weeks
mmh support
Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff