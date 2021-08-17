Medical Center Hospital is at Max Capacity and is sounding the alarm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Medical center Hospital is sounding the alarm tonight.

In a late-night emergency news conference.. Hospital leaders announced MCH is at maximum capacity with the most patients in house that its seen in years.

Right now there are 87 Covid patients inside and 300 patients overall.

That is more patients than the hospital has seen at one time in 20 years.

The staff is so strained right now the hospital leaders alerted everyone tonight to ask the community to please hold off on any unnecessary hospital visits for the next two days.

The hospital’s CEO Russell Tippin says MCH is at a “crisis” level.

The hospital says if this trend doesn’t slow down right now, it’s likely MCH will have to set up tents in the parking lot to treat patients.

Leaders also mentioned they’re getting twenty-five more staff members to help them this Wednesday but that’s still dozens short of what they need for adequate care.

