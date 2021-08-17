Iraan battling COVID-19 surge

IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - Smaller hospitals in rural West Texas are struggling to find beds for critical COVID-19 patients.

Since the beginning of August, 101 patients went to the Iraan General Hospital District’s health Clinic for COVID tests. In all, 50 of those tests came back positive.

Connie Miles, Chief Nursing Officer for IGS says it’s a challenge to find their patients a bed. The district often relies on larger hospitals for held.

“We started seeing some patients come into our facility that were needing more care than what they could get at home last week, and we have transferred some patients out to larger facilities. Our biggest issue right now is finding facilities that will take these patients because every facility in the state is full,” said Miles.

The community of Iraan is so overwhelmed with COVID-19 that the school district announced Monday it was shutting down all campuses for two weeks.

Miles says while the hospital is trying its best to best the surge, she hopes people are being mindful with their social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

Where to find COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.