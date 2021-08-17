Advertisement

FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU/Gray News) - The FBI is assiting in the search in Indiana for an 11-month-old girl that remains missing, after the man she was last seen with and the vehicle he was driving have both been found.

WNDU reported Mercedes Lain was described as white female, 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim.

Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said the man she had been seen with, 37-year-old Justin Miller, is in custody and charged with neglect of a dependent.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Sunday. She was initially reported missing from Plymouth, Indiana on Thursday night, and the FBI Indianapolis office said on Twitter that she had been seen between then and Sunday in Marshall County, Starke County and St. Joe County.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Center Hospital en Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital is at Max Capacity and is sounding the alarm
Hospital Midland Memorial.
Midland County becomes COVID hotspot for infections
Iraan-Sheffield ISD to shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19
mmh support
Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff
New Native-American themed store in Midland
New Native-American themed pop-up store open for business

Latest News

Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
A family friend organized a drive-by parade of first responders to help lift Daniel’s spirits....
Boy battling COVID-19 mourns in isolation after losing father to the virus