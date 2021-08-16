Mom robbed at gunpoint as daughters scream for help in Houston

HOUSTON (KPRC) - After a mother and her children were robbed at gunpoint, Houston Police released security video of the frightening crime in hopes the public can help them make an arrest.

The victimized mother, who did not want to be identified, says the past few weeks have been a nightmare for her family.

“God saved us that day, but I don’t want to remember that day. It was the most horrible day of my life,” she said. “We are so scared. My kids cannot sleep for about three or four days. I took them to the hospital to check if everything is good.”

The mother was waiting in her car around midnight July 27 to pick up her husband from work at a gas station when a man robbed her at gunpoint. Her two daughters, ages 9 and 4, were in the back seat at the time.

“I was waiting in my car with my two kids. Suddenly, one guy came, opened the door and put the gun on my head. He said, ‘Give me everything, whatever you have,’” the victim said.

The thief forced the mother out of the car and onto the ground with the gun still pointed at her, as her two daughters screamed for help.

“I was watching my phone with my sister. Then, a Black man just came, got my mom and pushed her away, got her purse and ran away super fast. I couldn’t see him at all,” one of the girls said.

The thief fled with the woman’s purse and $400. She says he also attempted to steal the car but ran off after hearing her children screaming.

While the mother says the scary situation could have been a lot worse, she also says her daughters were traumatized by the incident and no longer want to leave the house.

“He could have shot me or my kids, but we are so grateful to God that he saved us that day,” she said.

Houston Police asked for the public’s help identifying the armed robbery suspect. They describe the suspect as a Black male with a thin build. During the robbery, he wore a black hoodie and red pants, and he fled in a black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Details leading to charges or an arrest can lead to a reward of up to $5,000.

