Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Community members from the ‘Thank a Healthcare Hero’ Facebook page were here this evening to let Midland Memorial staff members know their hard work is being recognized.

The Facebook group was created to show appreciation to everyone in the healthcare field throughout the Permian Basin.

Last fall, the group came to m-m-h to support the F.E.M.A. nurses that helped during the holidays.

Heather Bredimus, the admin for ‘Thank a Healthcare Hero’, says that the situation is quite different now from the last time they came out to give their thanks.

“We cheered for them and rang bells and we sidewalk chalked everything on the floor for them to see. This time it’s a little bit different because Delta is so much more contagious, so we still want to support them. It’s just like we have to keep ourselves quarantined, so that’s why we’re going to stay in our cars”, says Bredimus.

While a handful of people showed up to cheer them on. It was a pleasant surprise for nurses.

“Even though the nurses didn’t have a heads up. The people in their cars can see the lights turning on on the 8th and 9th floors and they can see the nurses watching and waving at them, so you know they really appreciate it”, says Bredimus.

While Bredimus is happy to show support. The rapid rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations has created a sense of deja-vu.

“It’s surreal that we’re back in this situation again, and this time even worse. So yes, coming out and doing things like this where we can shine our light on them, we can give them cards, we can give them snacks, you know that’s wonderful, but the best thing you can do is wear a mask, get a vaccine if you are able, and social distance”, says Bredimus.

The people who came out to participate tonight were out on top of the Midland Memorial Hospital parking lot roof flashing their hazard lights.

Bredimus says that they do not know when they will have another gathering to cheer on the frontline workers, but if you want to be part of it, you can follow up with them on their facebook group, here.

