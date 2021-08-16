Advertisement

Iraan-Sheffield ISD Athletic Director says all operations closed for next two weeks

According to an email obtained by CBS7, Iraan-Sheffield ISD will be shut down for the next two weeks.
iraan isd
iraan isd(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has obtained this email from Iraan-Sheffield ISD Athletic Director Berry Bowman.

According to the email, Iraan-Sheffield ISD will be shut down for the next two weeks. They will resume operations August 30th.

The email reads, in full, “Unfortunately due to circumstances outside of our control, Iraan ISD will be shutting down for the next two weeks. This means that all athletic functions will be postponed for the next two weeks. We will resume normal functions Monday, August 30th. Over the next two weeks it is important to not come together and continue the spread. Take this time to heal up and prepare for our season.”

CBS7 has confirmed with Bowman that the closure is due to COVID-19 related concerns.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
Hospital Midland Memorial.
MMH critically short on space in emergency room
New Native-American themed store in Midland
New Native-American themed pop-up store open for business
Pool owners are having to reach deeper in their pockets to pay for chlorine and parts.
Chlorine, parts shortage making pool owners blue
mmh support
Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff

Latest News

mmh support
Local Facebook group gathers locals to support M.M.H. staff
Kids donating to cancer
Local kids in Odessa raising money to donate to St. Jude’s Hospital
New Native-American themed store in Midland
New Native-American themed pop-up store open for business
A damaged building in Haiti.
Hundreds dead, thousands injured in Haiti earthquake