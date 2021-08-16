Iraan-Sheffield ISD Athletic Director says all operations closed for next two weeks

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has obtained this email from Iraan-Sheffield ISD Athletic Director Berry Bowman.

According to the email, Iraan-Sheffield ISD will be shut down for the next two weeks. They will resume operations August 30th.

The email reads, in full, “Unfortunately due to circumstances outside of our control, Iraan ISD will be shutting down for the next two weeks. This means that all athletic functions will be postponed for the next two weeks. We will resume normal functions Monday, August 30th. Over the next two weeks it is important to not come together and continue the spread. Take this time to heal up and prepare for our season.”

CBS7 has confirmed with Bowman that the closure is due to COVID-19 related concerns.

