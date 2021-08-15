New Native-American themed pop-up store open for business

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Eagle’s Shadow Trading Post celebrated its grand opening on August 14th, 2021.

It is a collectors shop that has a wide variety of jewelry made by the Navajo nation.

Those in attendance for the opening included the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The celebration also featured a dance performance by the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland.

Maribel McLelland, owner of Eagle’s Shadow Trading Post, says the store will sell the ever-popular turquoise jewelry.

“We just want to be there for people that don’t know that we’re here because I know that to go somewhere else to get turquoise is a couple of hours away and that’s one of the reasons we decide to open because there’s nothing in between, and so we’re so excited to be able to offer this service. This merchandise to people in West Texas”, says McLelland.

McLelland says that her shop will be open from 10am through 6pm Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.