MMH critically short on space in emergency room

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital says it has reached an extremely critical number of patients in its emergency room due to the recent surge in cases.

Although the hospital didn’t say how many patients it had or how much room is still available, MMH is pleading with the general public to mask in public, wash your hands, and social distance.

As of Friday, MMH had 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

