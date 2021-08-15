Local kids in Odessa raising money to donate to St. Jude’s Hospital

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It all started after an older relative was diagnosed with cancer in the Rubalcaba family. This led four children to come up with a scheme to raise money to help others who are fighting cancer.

The four children decided to create keychains and bracelets to sell in order to raise awareness for the cause.

Betty Rubalcaba, is the mother of two of the children in this campaign and was proud to see her daughter take initiative.

Roland and I were discussing it and they overheard and it was just an idea Khloe sat on and she just woke up one day and said, “I’m going to help. I want to give back. I want to help her somehow”, says the mother.

Rubalcaba’s late father used to donate to St. Jude and brought up the idea to her children and now, they want to help those seeking treatment at St. Jude’s.

“We kind of went back and forth and that’s when I told him about St. Jude’s and how my dad, when he was alive, used to donate to them. He would always say that was blessed with three healthy kids. My husband and I were blessed with two healthy kids and so we try to donate when we can and so she just chose it”, says the mother.

As the idea began to grow it became supported all throughout the family.

“What can I do to help her? What can I do to help her and I went through my art supplies and I found my rubber bands and said, ‘Hey, I can make some rubber bands’, and I went to my Tia’s gym and Chucky was there and I was like, ‘Hey, Chucky, do you want to make bracelets?’ and we just started making bracelets and this is how the whole thing started”, says Khloe Rubalcaba, one of the donors.

“They will just like walk by and then I’ll just tell them if you’d like to buy a bracelet for helping kids getting better and stuff so they can play and stuff with their friends and go to school”, says Amador Valles, one of the donors.

As of right now, the kids made a goal of raising 50 dollars and surpassed it by getting to 67 dollars.

They plan to continue increasing their next goal by increments of 50 dollars.

