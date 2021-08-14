Advertisement

Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression

After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) - Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, while Fred remained a tropical depression headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Grace was centered 420 miles (675 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

Grace had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Meanwhile, Fred remained a tropical depression with top winds around 35 mph (55 kph). Forecasters said the system appeared “disorganized.”

