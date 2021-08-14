Advertisement

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Rankin Red Devils

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - Rankin has had championship caliber teams the last few seasons, but ran into fantastic teams in the layoffs, including last year’s 100-88 loss to eventual state champion Sterling City.

This season the Red Devils have done some self reflection and learning, and once again are ranked among the state’s best.

Watch the video above to see Rankin in action and hear from Coach Garret Avalos and the Red Devils.

