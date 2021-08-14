One-of-a-kind selfie studio opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midlanders have a unique new photography studio with creative backdrops and fun props, all to take a selfie.

At the one-of-a-kind, Be You Selfie Studio, you can take your selfie game to a whole new level and capture the perfect pic.

“The inspiration behind it is I wanted to bring it to West Texas because we don’t have much here,” said Be You Selfie Studio Owner Jannie Mitchell.

After visiting a selfie studio in New York last year, first-time business owner Jannie Mitchell decided to recreate the memories right here in West Texas.

So, she designed the be you selfie studio, a place where everyone of all ages could have fun and keep their social media platforms up to date.

“We’ve had people from the late 40′s all the way down to two and three-year-olds interacting,” said Mitchell. “So I think now with the generation we are in and technology, I honestly feel like this is a place where everyone could come and have a good time.”

The selfie studio has eight different art sets that change every three months.

Each art set is also equipped with a ring light for you to take the best selfie on your own.

“You know I just want everyone to come in just be themselves, just be yourselves get behind that sell phone and flick away,” said Mitchell.

It costs 20 dollars a person to get in, and you can buy tickets online.

The studio is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.