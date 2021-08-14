Midland County youth shooting organization teaching skills, racking up trophies

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - With the school year getting underway and fall sports about to begin practice, that means football and volleyball are also starting. But those aren’t the only youth sports that kids will be participating in this fall.

Permian Basin Young Guns is a youth shooting organization founded just five years ago and is already making a name for itself.

It offers classes in BB gun, archery, air rifle, and .22 pistol and rifle.

“We start most kids at eight and third grade, mostly because they have to be independent and be out here by themselves and take direction from our coaches, said Board President LaTawn White. “So, we look for kids who are eight and in third grade. For archery, they also have to be able to pull a 25-pound bow.”

It’s even produced a national champion.

Ellis Warsaw recently won the ISSF National Air Rifle Championship for the intermediate age group--which is 6th through 8th graders--and she’s not doing it out of a spirit of camaraderie.

“My mindset is to win,” Warsaw said. “I don’t think of anything else but winning. I don’t go there to ‘shoot my best.’ I go there to win.”

Warsaw will have more chances to win in the future.

Fellow air rifle competitor Alyson Battreal will be attending the Junior Olympic qualifiers in January.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.