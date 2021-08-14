Midland College seeing an increase in G.E.D. applications

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland College is seeing a gradual increase in student enrollment for their G.E.D. program.

The program has been serving about an average of five-hundred students per year, but the college is expecting more students in classrooms this year after the pandemic caused high school students to drop out.

At home online learning may have become difficult for some high school students over the past year, but it is never too late for a second chance.

Midland College’s G.E.D. program has been helping students all over West Texas get their life back on track

Dr. Jennifer Myers, the Vice President of Workforce Education at Midland College says that this program will give applicants the opportunity to achieve their educational goals.

“It’s definitely an opportunity for students or individuals who maybe never achieved that high school graduation and want to come back and finish the requirements for high school and get that G.E.D. certification”, says Myers.

Midland College’s G.E.D. program aims to give students a safe space to grow.

“I know there are more students in our community with the need. Maybe they had a bad experience in education. Maybe they felt like they couldn’t do it. Maybe they had to go to work to help support their family. We want those people to know that we’re here for them”, says Myers.

Over 14 weeks of lessons, instructors help students get a better understanding of classes that might have been hard in high school.

“You have some that just didn’t finish high school and they might still be seventeen or eighteen and they’ll actually tell you, “I’m not dumb, you know I’ve had teachers tell me ‘Why am I even trying to take math? What am I trying to pass this?’ and they come, and they pass it”, says Shana Hannsz, the Midland College G.E.D. coordinator.

Myers says that they offer the program in English and in Spanish at various times throughout the day, for free.

If you’re interested in furthering your education with Midland College’s G.E.D. program, click here.

