West Texas Food Bank brings back most popular event Food 2 Kids sacking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “The Food 2 Kids backpack program is always one of our most popular and well known programs,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “Everyone understands that a hungry child cannot learn, so they know the importance of providing these weekend meals for our elementary kiddos, and we are so glad to bring this ever popular volunteer event back to our Odessa facility.”

Food 2 Kids represents all children’s programming through the West Texas Food Bank, including Food 2 Babies, a formula pantry, Kid’s Café, which provides a hot meal after school, the Backpack Program and school pantries, which gives school aged children access to food through their schools.

The community is invited to help sack the backpacks which will be distributed to over 50 elementary schools in five area school districts. The event will be the first open to the community event since March of 2019.

Participation is limited to 100 volunteers and you must register online to attend.

LINK TO REGISTER: https://wtxfoodbank.volunteerhub.com/event/d9f2304f-faea-4ad1-b838-6003eacb4db9#_=_

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.