A Tale of Two Cities: Part II Presidio County

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) -

When it comes to vaccine rates, one West Texas county sticks out among all the rest.

In part one of “A Tale of Two Cities” we told you about how the vaccine rate in Howard County is falling far behind the rest of West Texas, but Presidio County is its mirror opposite. By mid-August, 89% of the entire population had been vaccinated.

So, we took a trip there to find out why.

Even Presidio, a remote community nestled in the mountains of West Texas, hasn’t been able to hide from the coronavirus.

So far, 25 people in Presidio have died from COVID-19. Far fewer than Midland and Ector County, but here there’s a key difference.

Terry Bishop explained that because Presidio is so tight knit, when someone dies, the streets feel empty.

“It’s different when you know them and go to their funeral then when you hear about it on TV or read about it in the papers,” he said.

Bishop said several of his friends have died from the coronavirus, each time a stark reminder of the real danger the virus poses.

“For a small community there was a high percentage of people I believe who caught it and more than we needed to lose, we did lose,” he said.

For nearly a year, the people of presidio locked down in their homes and masked up, waiting for hope in the form of little glass bottles. When shipments finally arrived, droves of people showed up at the town’s only clinic anxiously waiting for a shot.

“As soon as we said that we said we were going to vaccinate we had over 2,000 people in our list within a week.”

When CBS7 visited months later, there were still dozens of patients coming in one after the other.

There’s more than one reason why there’s so much enthusiasm around here to get the shot. We met with Ashton LaDuke who explained to me that if you get very sick suddenly and need urgent care, well, don’t hold your breathe.

The nearest hospital is in Alpine, about 90 miles away.

To get there, you’ll have to drive an hour and 30 minutes on this single lane highway. It’s a daunting trek LaDuke has taken before the pandemic.

“It was intense,” she recalled.

She said her young son had to be rushed to the hospital once before when he struggled to breathe. It wasn’t just the long drive that was nerve-racking.

“But there’s also not cell phone service between here and the hospital,” LaDuke said. “So, if something had happened like that, I would have been out of luck.”

LaDuke got vaccinated because she doesn’t want to do that again, nor does anyone else in town.

For some, it’s already too late.

CEO Of Preventive Healthcare Services Linda Molinar recalled a heartbreaking story of an elderly man who came in for an appointment—alone.

“I said where’s your wife because we were trying to do couples,” Molinar said. “The husband and the wife, there’s no point in doing one. He said says ‘oh my wife just died from COVID. I’m here to get my vaccine because she urged me to, and I chose not to’. And she died and I have to go back for her funeral.”

Stories like that are becoming much less common in Presidio now that the grand majority of people here are protected from the virus.

“We went from 30 people a week to maybe one person a week having COVID and every single person who’s received it so far has been someone who has not received a vaccine,” Molinar said.

Bishop has noticed the difference.

Although folks around town are still taking precautions seriously, he said he can feel Presidio inching closer and closer to the day the coronavirus is left in its rear view.

“Maybe we did something right around here,” Bishop said.

Presidio County isn’t just standing out among the pack in West Texas. As a matter of fact, today it’s the most vaccinated county throughout the state.

The second highest is Webb County, which isn’t even close, at 77% fully vaccinated.

