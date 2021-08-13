Advertisement

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.

More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children.

The first round of the payment went out in July.

The payments stem from the Child Tax Credit from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the plan, eligible families receive up to $300 a month per each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.

The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

