Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Garza, 20.
Police searching for suspect in Midland murder investigation
In this series, CBS7’s Shane Battis examines the West Texas counties with the most and fewest...
A Tale of Two Cities: Part I Howard County
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbance at the Presidio County Jail on...
U.S. Marshals help to de-escalate disturbance at Presidio County Jail
FBI warning West Texas of "Grandparent Scam"
FBI warning West Texas of “Grandparent Scam”

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue