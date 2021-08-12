Advertisement

U.S. Marshals de-escalate disturbance at Presidio County Jail

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbance at the Presidio County Jail on...
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - Several law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbance at the Presidio County Jail on Wednesday.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the jail after several inmates blocked the windows to their cell and refused to comply with orders from jail staff.

“The Presidio County Jail, as like many other County Jails, accepts inmates from all over state under contract with the U.S. Marshall Services for temporary housing. Prison gang members usually arrive in the mix amongst the inmates without incident however, occasionally a combination of inmates results in disobedience and disruption,” stated the sheriff’s office in a release.

The U.S. Marshalls arrived at the jail and were able to de-escalate the situation, and the inmates chose to stand down.

The Marfa Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas State Troopers and Jeff Davis Constable Mike Wright all responded to the jail to assist with the situation.

