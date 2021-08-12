Advertisement

Three buildings damaged in Midland fire overnight

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters in Midland responded to a fire involving three buildings on Wednesday night.

According to the Midland Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Walnut Lane at 9:08 p.m

When firefighters arrived, they found several buildings had caught on fire.

A two-story building was a total loss, and the two other buildings suffered minor damage.

An investigation revealed that the fire started outside and went up a tree before spreading to the buildings.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, gavels the first special session at the Capitol in Austin,...
Texas GOP signs arrest warrants to end Democrats’ holdout
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border
Paul Garza.
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce terminates CEO Paul Garza
Medical Center Hospital had to expand its Critical Care overflow further into the Wheatley...
Medical Center Hospital asking West Texans to get vaccinated as beds fill

Latest News

Industry experts weigh in on effect of Delta variant on oil production
Industry experts weigh in on effect of Delta variant on oil production
Three buildings damaged in Midland fire
Three buildings damaged in Midland fire
U.S. Marshals de-escalate situation at Presidio County Jail
U.S. Marshals de-escalate situation at Presidio County Jail
Industry experts weigh in on effect of Delta variant on oil production
Industry experts weigh in on effect of Delta variant on oil production