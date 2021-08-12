Three buildings damaged in Midland fire overnight

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters in Midland responded to a fire involving three buildings on Wednesday night.

According to the Midland Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Walnut Lane at 9:08 p.m

When firefighters arrived, they found several buildings had caught on fire.

A two-story building was a total loss, and the two other buildings suffered minor damage.

An investigation revealed that the fire started outside and went up a tree before spreading to the buildings.

No one was hurt in the fire.

