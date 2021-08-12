Three buildings damaged in Midland fire overnight
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters in Midland responded to a fire involving three buildings on Wednesday night.
According to the Midland Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Walnut Lane at 9:08 p.m
When firefighters arrived, they found several buildings had caught on fire.
A two-story building was a total loss, and the two other buildings suffered minor damage.
An investigation revealed that the fire started outside and went up a tree before spreading to the buildings.
No one was hurt in the fire.
