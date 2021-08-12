Advertisement

Texas declares gender-confirming surgery form of child abuse

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.(Gov Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas has declared the genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender confirmation, a surgery almost never performed on minors, should be considered child abuse.

The Houston Chronicle reports the state Department of Family and Protective Services made the determination Wednesday per Gov. Greg Abbott’s request.

Abbott said the agency’s ruling was effective immediately, meaning doctors, nurses, teachers, daycare employees, and other professionals who work with children are now required to inform DFPS within 48 hours if they have reason to believe a child has or may undergo gender-confirming surgery.

Those who do not report can be charged with a class A misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, gavels the first special session at the Capitol in Austin,...
Texas GOP signs arrest warrants to end Democrats’ holdout
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border
Medical Center Hospital had to expand its Critical Care overflow further into the Wheatley...
Medical Center Hospital asking West Texans to get vaccinated as beds fill
Paul Garza.
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce terminates CEO Paul Garza

Latest News

The Great DuBois to perform at Midland College
The Great DuBois to perform at Midland College
Pool owners are having to reach deeper in their pockets to pay for chlorine and parts.
Chlorine, parts shortage making pool owners blue
Permian Basin Fair & Expo hosting pageants
Permian Basin Fair & Expo hosting pageants
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Andrews Mustangs
Permian Basin Fair & Expo hosting pageants
Permian Basin Fair & Expo hosting pageants