Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to return

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A well-known community event is making a return in Midland.

The Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The climb honors the heroes that died on 9/11 and raises money for local first responders.

Participants will climb 110 floors, which is the height of the Twin Towers, and will carry the name of each of the first responders who lost their lives 20 years ago.

The climb is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 11 at 8 a.m. at the Wilco Tower in downtown Midland.

More information on the fundraiser can be found online here.

