A Tale of Two Cities: Part I

BIG SPRING, Texas

As the delta variant surges across Texas, some West Texans are far safer than others.

CBS7′s Shane Battis visited two West Texas counties that stand out — the one with the lowest vaccination rate and the one with the highest.

This story begins in Howard County.

For months, COVID-19 vaccines have been available to the people of Howard County, but for months the entire county has lagged behind compared to similarly sized West Texas counties.

It’s a county with a little more than 38,000 people and only 30% percent of them are protected from the virus.

That’s well behind Midland County, which has 38% of its people vaccinated and Ector County where 36% of people are fully protected.

Why is that?

For one, there are those who are still on the fence because the vaccine seems mysterious.

“I don’t want to take it because I don’t know what’s in it,” Villene Sawyers said. “I don’t know that it’s completely effective.”

Then there are others who know exactly what their position is: no way.

“I just don’t believe we should inject our bodies with something we have little to no research about,” Krista Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she believes the shot is going to kill massive amounts of Americans and she thinks Bill Gates is behind it all.

“That they’re either going to sterilize more than 90% of this country or they’re going to—it’s going to kill off people that are not deemed worthy to be here which in the elite eyes is low class and middle class.”

How did she come to believe a conspiracy with no evidence behind it? She clicked.

“It doesn’t sound so crazy when you read everything that is in front of you,” she said.

Hernandez said she spends a lot of time reading about the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine online.

She wouldn’t share which websites she’s been exploring, but she said she found convincing stories that say the vaccine has microchips inside them, that it will change people’s DNA and that the CDC and FDA greenlit the vaccine without making sure it’s safe.

“We’re sheep,” she said. “We’re blindfully accepting what they’re giving us and accepting it for what it is.”

The problem is none of that’s true.

However, because some people in Howard County believe in the misinformation they find online, it’s enough to convince them to remain unprotected from the virus.

“I think misinformation is the number one reason,” Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.

Saravanan said fighting vaccine misinformation has been an uphill battle for doctors at the Scenic Mountain Medical Center. He said as much as doctors try to spread accurate information about vaccines, the misinformation is tough to quash.

“There’s so many stories,” he said. “So, it’s really hard to try to debunk every single one of them.”

But, hey, it’s worth a shot.

We asked Saravanan to help me debunk some of the misinformation Hernandez had read.

Let’s start with the microchips.

Well, for starters, if you go on the CDC’s website you can read about every component found in the vaccines if you want to know exactly what’s in it. Plus, Saravanan said it’s impossible that a microchip could be hidden in a shot this small.

“There’s no space to put that stuff in there,” he explained. “If we could put microchips in that level of a shot, we would solve the cancer problem. We would solve the diabetes problem. That’s what we would want to do. What’s the point of doing anything else?”

How about the claim that the vaccine can change your DNA?

“What you were said about changing DNA is not possible,” Saravanan said. “It’s a messenger RNA. It never enters the nucleus. The nucleus is where the DNA is, so it’s not going to change the DNA. It cannot, scientifically speaking.”

Ok last one.

How do we know the FDA and CDC made sure the vaccine was safe before distributing it?

Saravanan explained organizations like the CDC and FDA can’t approve something like a vaccine without thorough inspection. They’re made up of many levels of professionals who scrutinized the vaccines carefully before approving it.

“We have all these things put in place exactly for that reason,” Saravanan said. “So, nothing gets through that could be potentially harmful.”

So where do we go from here?

Samantha Rodriguez, who’s an employee health nurse, believes medical professionals need to do everything they can to get the word out. On top of that, she also thinks the people of Howard County have a big role to play outside the walls of the hospital.

She said if vaccinated people can share their experience with friends and family more people will understand it’s safe.

“As soon as more people can tell their stories about getting vaccinated and that they’re feeling fine then more people will join that,” Rodriguez said.

As for Hernandez, she said it’s unlikely for a doctor to convince her to get the shot, but it is a possibility.

“And maybe they’ll change my mind,” Hernandez said. “But maybe I’ll change their mind.”

Part II of “A Tale of Two Cities” will examine Presidio County—the mirror opposite of Howard County. Down south, residents lined up to get their COVID vaccines immediately and now 89% of people are fully protected from the virus.

We’ll explain why on CBS7 News at 10 p.m. this Thursday.

