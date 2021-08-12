Police searching for suspect in Midland murder investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police are searching for a second suspect they say was involved in the murder of an 18-year-old man in Midland this summer.

Joshua Garza, 20, is wanted for murder, a first-degree felony.

Anyone with information on Garza’s whereabouts is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-985-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS in reference to case number 210614006.

Back on June 14, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the 1400 block of E. Chestnut for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a victim, identified as Brycen Richardson, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Richardson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injury.

Police were then contacted by a man, identified as Cole Moody, 18, who said that he and Richardson had arranged a meeting to sell a gun to others but decided they would rob the group instead.

Moody said that Richardson shot at the other people to try and steal their money when the other group returned fire, shooting Richardson in the chest. The affidavit states that Moody admitted to dropping Richardson off in the alley and calling 911 for help before leaving.

Moody was then charged and arrested for murder in connection with Richardson’s death. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Cole Moody, 18. (Midland County Jail)

