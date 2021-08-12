Advertisement

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Odessa Compass Academy Cougars

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Compass Academy enters it’s second year of UIL varsity competition, and will have the first senior class in program history.

In 2020, a single win over Anthony was good enough to qualify Compass for the playoffs, but COVID issues kept the Cougars from playing in the postseason. This year the want to finish the job.

Watch the video above to see Compass in action, and hear from Coach JD Granado and the Cougars.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Garza.
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce terminates CEO Paul Garza
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley worked from behind desktop...
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, gavels the first special session at the Capitol in Austin,...
Texas GOP signs arrest warrants to end Democrats’ holdout
Danny Ireton was recently killed in a car accident.
Honoring Danny Ireton
Former card club owner dies in crash
West Texas poker community remembers Clyde Hinton

Latest News

Odessa Compass Academy football
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Odessa Compass Academy Cougars
UTPB men's basketball coach Kyle Tolin
UTPB names Kyle Tolin new men’s head basketball coach
McCamey Badgers football
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: McCamey Badgers
McCamey Badgers football
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: McCamey Badgers