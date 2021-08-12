PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Odessa Compass Academy Cougars

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Compass Academy enters it’s second year of UIL varsity competition, and will have the first senior class in program history.

In 2020, a single win over Anthony was good enough to qualify Compass for the playoffs, but COVID issues kept the Cougars from playing in the postseason. This year the want to finish the job.

Watch the video above to see Compass in action, and hear from Coach JD Granado and the Cougars.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.