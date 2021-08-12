Advertisement

Industry experts weigh in on effect of Delta variant on oil production

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in West Texas.

Mickey Cargile, President of Cargile Investment Management, believes the new wave of coronavirus cases won’t have the same impact on the oil and gas industry as they did before.

That’s because there’s more knowledge about the virus, and the industry has gotten used to health protocols.

He says he doesn’t expect prices to take another dramatic drop.

“This is a real disease that people need to be aware of and take proper precautions but given those precautions that we have learned in the presence of the vaccine I’m very positive about the oil and gas industry going forward.”

Cargile went on to say he expects the rig count in the Permian Basin to continue to rise.

