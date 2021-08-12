Advertisement

Chlorine, parts shortage making pool owners blue

Pool owners are having to reach deeper in their pockets to pay for chlorine and parts.
Pool owners are having to reach deeper in their pockets to pay for chlorine and parts.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re a pool owner, you’ve probably noticed you’re spending more green to keep your pool blue. If you want to keep that pool from turning green, more blue is what you’ll have to spend - which might make you blue.

“No one has really seen anything like this.”

Robert Scott is a 30-year veteran of the pool-cleaning business. He owns Exclusive Pool Cleaning Service, which has three employees and around 80 customers. Customers who are wondering why Scott’s prices are rising.

The answer is simple.

“We can’t get the supplies we need to do the things we need to do to the swimming pool.”

It’s the question that’s more complicated.

The nationwide problem started with the pandemic. People were stuck at home, so why not build a pool?

“A lot of people started putting in orders to build swimming pools. So, that set the builders building months ahead of schedule.”

It didn’t help that during the heart of the pandemic, a chlorine factory caught fire in August of 2020, knocking out one-third of the nation’s chlorine supply.

When you think it can’t get any worse, it does. February’s winter storm took down a plant that provides materials for pool parts, putting the plant months behind schedule.

It’s a lot for Scott and his customers to deal with, especially in an industry he sees as based on relationships.

“People trust us to be in their back yard. They trust us to be around their dogs, their kids. So, really, we’re taking care of people.”

That’s why he held off as long as he could before passing the increased costs on to his customers.

“I’ve done my best as a business owner not to raise my prices on the customer, but it’s becoming impossible because they continue to raise the prices on me.”

Scott doesn’t know when the parts and chlorine he needs will become more readily available.

“At first it was August, then it was September. It just keeps getting pushed.”

Pushed to an uncertain future.

“I’m sorry to have to say this, but the prices are going to continue to rise. I don’t know when that’s going to change.”

