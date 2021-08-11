Advertisement

Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

A hospital ventilator.
A hospital ventilator.(ZUMA / MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The third wave of COVID-19 in Texas continues to tax the state’s health care systems as health officials report 10,000 COVID-19 sufferers have been hospitalized for the first time since early February.

State health officials reported 10,041 Texas hospital patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, the most recent state tally available.

That’s the most since 10,259 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 4.

Meantime, a state district judge in San Antonio granted a temporary restraining order to allow San Antonio and Bexar County to require public school students to mask up and quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Garza.
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce terminates CEO Paul Garza
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley worked from behind desktop...
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Danny Ireton was recently killed in a car accident.
Honoring Danny Ireton
Former card club owner dies in crash
West Texas poker community remembers Clyde Hinton
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval
Midland Medical Lodge administering COVID-19 booster without FDA approval

Latest News

Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School celebrates first day back
Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School celebrates first day back
McCamey Badgers football
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: McCamey Badgers
Medical Center Hospital en Odessa, Texas.
MCH reporting shortages in medical equipment and staff
MCH reporting shortages in medical equipment and staff
MCH reporting shortages in medical equipment and staff