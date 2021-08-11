Advertisement

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: McCamey Badgers

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
McCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - In 2020 the McCamey Badgers had one of the best seasons in school history, winning 11 games and coming a heartbreaking loss away from the state semifinal. This season they’re trying to not dwell on the past and ride a group of multi-talented players to another great season.

Watch the video above to see McCamey in action, and hear from Coach Michael Woodard and the Badgers.

