PIGSKIN PREVIEW: McCamey Badgers

McCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - In 2020 the McCamey Badgers had one of the best seasons in school history, winning 11 games and coming a heartbreaking loss away from the state semifinal. This season they’re trying to not dwell on the past and ride a group of multi-talented players to another great season.

Watch the video above to see McCamey in action, and hear from Coach Michael Woodard and the Badgers.

