Medical Center Hospital asking West Texans to get vaccinated as beds fill

Medical Center Hospital had to expand its Critical Care overflow further into the Wheatley...
Medical Center Hospital had to expand its Critical Care overflow further into the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion as more COVID-19 patients are admitted.(Medical Center Hospital)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital went to Facebook on Wednesday to urge West Texans to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

MCH shared the following:

This is sadly our reality. Again. We’ve had to suspend many elective surgeries to expand our Critical Care overflow even further to the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion. Most of these empty beds you see are now already full of COVID patients.

Our staff are physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted. If this pace continues, we will simply run out of bed space and staff for patients and we will not be able to provide the proper care each patient needs.

Please take this virus seriously. Get vaccinated. So we can beat this virus and get back to our normal lives because THIS is not normal.

As of Wednesday, MCH is treating 68 COVID-19 patients. 27 of those patients are in Critical Care, and 22 are on ventilators.

On Tuesday MCH CEO Russell Tippin said the Ector County Hospital District would be spending $1.5 million on 40 new ventilators.

Posted by Medical Center Health System on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

