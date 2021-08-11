MCH reporting shortages in medical equipment and staff

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There’s been a lot of changes in the last 24 hours at Medical Center Hospital.

One of the biggest is the number of COVID hospitalizations.

In an emergency news conference Tuesday, hospital CEO Russell Tippin said in the last 24 hours, 11 new COVID-positive patients came in overnight.

MCH’s current total count is 65 patients in-house. The youngest of those is just 18-years-old.

According to the hospital, that’s the highest number since January.

To keep up with the demand, starting Wednesday, MCH will stop elective surgeries.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott requested hospitals to voluntarily postpone unnecessary medical procedures.

The hospital is also concerned about its supply of ventilators.

“Our ventilator situation is one of great concern. It’s got us scrambling a little bit today, we have 40 ventilators, and we have sex right now that are unused. That’s pretty easy math; you have 34 people on the ventilators today, six unused,” said Tippin.

Tippin said the Ector County Hospital District’s Board of Directors is spending $1.5 million on 40 new ventilators.

Those devices should be shipped this week.

Tipping said he’s also reaching out to the County Commissioners requesting seven million dollars out of their American Rescue Funds to cover the cost of hiring travel nurses and buying supplies.

