Girl Scouts donate boxes of cookies to Odessa Police Department

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Every day Odessa police officers work hard to keep us safe, so a local Girl Scout troop paid them a visit to say thank you.

And it was a sweet surprise!

Girl Scout Troop 27635 donated a mountain of cookies to officers to show them their appreciation.

The Odessa Police Department shared a photo on their Facebook page to let everyone know how much they appreciate the girl’s show of support.

Girl Scouts Donate Cookies to OPD The Odessa Police Department would like to thank Girl Scout Troop 27635 for recently...

Posted by Odessa Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

