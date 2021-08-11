Girl Scouts donate boxes of cookies to Odessa Police Department
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Every day Odessa police officers work hard to keep us safe, so a local Girl Scout troop paid them a visit to say thank you.
And it was a sweet surprise!
Girl Scout Troop 27635 donated a mountain of cookies to officers to show them their appreciation.
The Odessa Police Department shared a photo on their Facebook page to let everyone know how much they appreciate the girl’s show of support.
